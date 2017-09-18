Kenya: All State Officers to Sign Anti-Graft Code

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission wants all State officers to sign and commit to a leadership and integrity code before assuming their functions.

The deputy CEO, Mr Michael Mubea, said this will enable the commission combat and prevent corruption in public service.

Mr Mubea disclosed that all the State officers elected on August 8: governors, their deputies, senators, MPs and MCAs are required to sign and commit to the leadership and integrity code.

"The same applies to all those who will be subsequently, appointed, elected or nominated to State offices," said the official.

He said already all the 47 governors and their deputies have signed and committed themselves to the specific leadership codes at the time of their swearing-in last month.

UPHOLD INTEGRITY

Mr Mubea was speaking at Joventure Hotel in Kisumu on Saturday during the induction training, signing and commitment to leadership and integrity codes for the 53 Busia MCAs and their Speaker Bernard Wamalwa.

"This is a commitment and pledge by these MCAs that they are ready and willing to always uphold integrity and shun corruption and unethical practice as they perform the duties of the office to which they have been elected," said the EACC official.

He said the move was a promise that the MCAs would discharge their leadership responsibilities in a manner that will always ensure transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in management of public affairs.

Mr Mubea added that all State officers as trustees of the public need to play effectively their roles.

Busia Assembly clerk Allan Mabuka said "by signing this code, we expect our MCAs to follow the law to ensure good service to the people."