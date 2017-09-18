18 September 2017

Malawi: Comedian Daliso Chaponda Brings 'Laugh-Gate' to Malawi

Britain's Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda will perform his stand up comedies in Malawi on November 24 at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre and November 25 at BICC in Lilongwe.

Chaponda was a stand out star from this year's Britain's Got Talent show, capturing the hearts of many and garnering over eight million Facebook views, nine million on Youtube and his own BBC Radio 4 series Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere.

The comedian will use Malawi shows to war, up his debut stand up tour for 2018 entitled 'What The African Said... '.

The tour takes in 31 dates across the UK starting on February 8 at Nottingham's Glee Club and culminating on April 27 at Edinburgh's Queens Hall..

Chaponda has lived in countries where the press is not allowed to criticise the government, and in others with no libel laws where they can say anything. He has been both a journalist and a jaded newsreader. He is the perfect comedian to discuss what the media has become, which he does in his hilarious new show 'What The African Said... '.

