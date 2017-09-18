17 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - Seventh Day Church Holds Health Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — A health fair is held this Sunday in the city of Cuito, in the province of Bié, under the initiative of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and aims to help people identify the possible diseases and especially receive medical advice.

Speaking to Angop, Rode Laurindo, regional director for the health area, Rode Laurindo, said the action is also aimed at encouraging families to choose healthy habits of life.

The faithful of the Seventh-day Church and not only benefit from diagnostic consultations, blood glucose tests, blood pressure, lung flow, physical fitness, take care of body hygiene and have a healthy diet and advice on how to maintain good health.

Such actions, she said, were already held in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, stressing that the consultations are free.

Angola

UN Secretary General Invited for President-Elect Inauguration

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres was formally invited to attend the swearing in ceremony of Angolan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.