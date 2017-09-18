Angola: Bié - Seventh Day Church Holds Health Fair

Cuito — A health fair is held this Sunday in the city of Cuito, in the province of Bié, under the initiative of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and aims to help people identify the possible diseases and especially receive medical advice.

Speaking to Angop, Rode Laurindo, regional director for the health area, Rode Laurindo, said the action is also aimed at encouraging families to choose healthy habits of life.

The faithful of the Seventh-day Church and not only benefit from diagnostic consultations, blood glucose tests, blood pressure, lung flow, physical fitness, take care of body hygiene and have a healthy diet and advice on how to maintain good health.

Such actions, she said, were already held in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, stressing that the consultations are free.