Angolan Embassy to U.S. Congratulates President-Elect

Washington — The Angolan embassy to the United States of America congratulated the President-elect, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, on a message, wishing him many successes in the mandate.

"In my personal name, from diplomats and employees of the Angolan Embassy to the United States of America in Washington, DC, Consulates General of Angola to New York, Houston, Los Angeles, we present to the President-elect of the Republic of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, our congratulations, "reads the note signed by ambassador Agostinho Tavares.

In a document made available Saturday to Angop, in Luanda, the diplomat predicts that João Lourenço's mandate will contribute to the sustainable development of Angola.

The diplomat considers that the political, intellectual and personal qualities of the President-elect constitute a guarantee that he will correspond with the expectations deposited by the majority of the Angolan people.