Southern Africa: SADC Prepares Military Intervention in Lesotho

Luanda — The Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has decided the deployment of the organization's forces to the Kingdom of Lesotho on November 1 with a view to restoring political and military stability to that country, after the assassination of Chief of Defence Force, Khoante Motsomotso.

Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti said Friday in Luanda that "the organization foresees the deployment of SADC forces to Lesotho, after completing all stages of preparation for financing, supplying and transporting the troops."

Speaking to the press at a summit held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, George Chikoti said that at the event, the proposals made by the Military Committee, which met the previous day, had decided to send a group of advance as a 35-member verification commission, comprising military and politicians.

He revealed that this group will be further strengthened by a SADC military contingent, which will make an assessment of the situation.

"On September 22nd, the Chiefs of Army staff of the SADC member states will meet in Luanda to send a team on the ground to evaluate and determine the number of troops to be later, sent to Lesotho, "he said.