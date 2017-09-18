Southern Africa: SADC Hails Angolan President Commitment to Lesotho Crisis

Luanda — The President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, was praised for the distinguished manner in which he assumed the role of chair of the SADC Cooperation, Political, Defense and Security body "promptly" and the "immediate" reaction to sending a commission to Lesotho after the assassination of the Chief of Defence Force.

The information was given to the press at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport on Saturday afternoon, by Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti, shortly after his return from Pretoria, South Africa, where he represented the Angolan statesman at the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which took place on Friday.

"President José Eduardo dos Santos was praised in two distinct positions, first for his promptly assuming the role of chairman of the SADC body and for sending a commission the day after the assassination of the Chief of Defence Force of Lesotho, "he said.

He explained that, as soon as he learned of what had happened in Lesotho, he sent a delegation on the ground, led by the Angolan Foreign Minister, who integrated his Zambian counterpart and the Tanzanian ambassador, the three countries that make up the presidency of that body.

"On the occasion we visited Lesotho, we gathered the elements, presented to the President of the Republic, which immediately adopted all the recommendations, which became a document of Heads of State, later sent to the President of the Southern African Development Community ), "he revealed.

According to the minister, in a period of four days Angola was able to go to Lesotho, to draft the report approved by José Eduardo dos Santos, who sent it to the President of SADC, which met the Summit of the double troika, held on Saturday, and adopted the sending of forces to Lesotho.

Hence the recognition of the organization, "for the swift manner with the Angolan Head of State responded to this SADC crisis, something unusual within the community," he said.

The SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government envisages the deployment of forces to Lesotho to restore political and military stability to that country after the assassination of the Chief of Defence Force, Khoante Motsomotso.