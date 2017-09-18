Angola: UN Secretary General Invited for President-Elect Inauguration

Luanda — The UN Secretary-General António Guterres was formally invited to attend the swearing in ceremony of Angolan President-elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço to be held on 26 June in Luanda.

The invitation was made by the acting president, José Eduardo dos Santos, and delivered Friday by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Ismael Gaspar Martins.

The Portuguese national, who has been at the helm of the United Nations since last January 1, is one of the international personalities known to be on the list of guests at the ceremony, which marks a turning point in Angola's history, with the withdrawal of President José Eduardo dos Santos.

Bornito de Sousa Baltazar Diogo, number two on the MPLA list, will be invested as vice president of the Republic, on the same occasion.

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) proclaimed winners, based on the final election results of the general elections of August 23 last, the MPLA and its candidate, João Lourenço, for 61.08% of votes.

The Constitutional Court confirmed Wednesday, in a deliberation, in plenary, these results.