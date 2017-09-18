South Africa: MyCiTi Bus Torched in Cape Town Taxi Strike

A MyCiTi bus was torched on the N2 near Delft, about 29km east of the Cape Town CBD on Monday, during a taxi strike.

City officials have been trying to keep up with road blockages and commuter delays resulting from the strike.

At least one woman was injured when a Golden Arrow bus was stoned in a separate incident in Delft, according to an eyewitness.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the eyewitness said he had not seen how the woman got injured, but that shortly after she was taken off the bus, someone set it alight.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the R300 between the Stellenbosch Arterial and Stock Road was closed to traffic due to unrest.

No sooner had that road been reopened, than the N2 between Mew Way and Borcherds Quarry roads was closed due to unrest.

Earlier, City of Cape Town spokesperson Richard Coleman said a MyCiTi bus had gone up in flames on the N2.

It was not clear yet if there were injuries in that incident.

Trains operating

Taxi association representatives were in a meeting with Donald Grant, the MEC for transport and public works, on Monday.

Grant's spokesperson said details of the meeting could be released later.

Although Metrorail services were hampered by four trains being cancelled because staff could not get to work due to the taxi strike, trains would operate in all areas, said spokesperson Riana Scott.

Other roads that had been affected included the N7 between the Plattekloof and Potsdam turnoffs, and police were monitoring the situation in Du Noon, near Blouberg 18km north of the CBD, after rubber bullets and tear gas were fired on Monday morning when buses and police vehicles were stoned.

