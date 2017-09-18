Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

President Edgar Lungu is in New York for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly joining other global leaders.

The general debate of the 72nd General Assembly will open on Tuesday, 19 September 2017, with a focus on the theme, 'Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet'.

President Lungu will hold side meetings with other world leaders.

The Head of State will get his chance to address the assembly on Tuesday.

President Lungu will on Tuesday evening be among world leaders at a reception to be hosted United States President Donald Trump.

He will also attend an African Union meeting on Wednesday as part of the continental engagements.