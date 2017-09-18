18 September 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Women's Sevens Qualify for Rugby World Cup Sevens

Photo: South African Sport Confederation and Olympic Committee
Picture of the triumphant sevens women.

The Springbok Women's Sevens booked their place in the Rugby World Cup Sevens to be hosted in San Francisco in July next year, by defeating Kenya 17-12 in the final of the Rugby Africa Sevens in Tunisia on Sunday.

Coach Renfred Dazel's team entered the second day's play unbeaten and high on confidence following victories against Morocco, Tunisia and Uganda on Saturday, and they continued this fine form in the final stages as they scored 87 points and conceded only 12.

The team cruised to a 43-0 victory against Senegal in the Cup quarter-final as they showed intent on attack and did well to shut out the opposition on defence, which earned them a semi-final berth against Uganda.

Once again Dazel's team made easy work of things as they powered their way to a 27-0 victory and a place in the final against arch-rivals Kenya.

As expected, Dazel's charges were made to work hard for the victory, as Kenya - who have put up a good fight against the Springbok Women's Sevens in the last few seasons - showed commitment on attack and defence.

But the Bok Women's Sevens held on for a narrow 17-12 victory to defend their title and book their place in the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Their qualification for the international spectacle capped off a rewarding tournament for the team as they scored a total of 171 points and conceded just 19 in their six matches.

Springbok Women's Sevens day two results at the Rugby Africa Sevens

SA 43 Senegal 0 (quarter-final)

SA 27 Uganda 0 (semi-final)

SA 17 Kenya 12 (final)

