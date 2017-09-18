18 September 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa/Zambia: Banyana to Take On Zambia in Cup Semi-Final

Photo: South African Sport Confederation and Olympic Committee
South Africa's national football team Banyana Banyana.

The Banyana Banyana national women's football side played to a 1-1 draw with Botswana in their final Group C match in the 2017 COSAFA Women's Championship in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Sunday.

The result was enough to see the South Africans finish top of the group with seven points, following two wins and a draw.

Banyana Banyana will face Zambia, who topped Group A, in the first semi-final on Thursday.

Hosts Zimbabwe will have to wait until Monday to learn their fate after being held to a 3-all draw by Malawi - a result which left the home team in second place in their group.

Zimbabwe have five points from their three matches and must now wait to see what happens in the Monday's Group B clash between Kenya and Swaziland - a Swaziland win will take them (Swaziland) and the Kenyans through to the semi-finals, but a draw or a Kenyan win will see Zimbabwe advance as best-placed runners-up.

Banyana Banyana had made changes to the squad that defeated Namibia, but the move seemed to backfire as they gave a lacklustre performance.

In fact, it was Botswana who looked more organised and kept the South African defence busy.

After a disappointing first half, Banyana Banyana interim head coach Desiree Ellis introduced strikers Chantelle Esau and Thembi Kgatlana to replace Nwabisa Kolisi and Koketso Tlailane.

The changes seemed to bring life back to the South African play - but it was Botswana who stunned everyone with a goal in the 83rd minute following a defensive blunder from another substitute, Nothando Vilakazi, who instead of clearing the ball, was undecided and Tholakele of Botswana pounced and scored to give her side 1-0 lead.

But their joy was short-lived as Esau connected a ball nicely to grab the equaliser just four minutes later - and that's how it ended.

It was Esau's third goal in three matches - and she is on par with Kgatlana, who has also scored three goals in the tournament.

How Banyana Banyana lined up against Botswana:

Yolula Tsawe (GK), Noko Matlou, Zanele Nhlapo, Bambanani Mbane, Koketso Tlailane (Thembi Kgatlana), Nkoikoi Mabina (Nothando Vilakazi), Refiloe Jane (captain), Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Rachel Sebati, Nwabisa Kolisi (Chantelle Esau), Rhoda Mulaudzi

Subs: Roxanne Barker (GK), Andile Dlamini (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Regina Mogolola, Kholosa Biyana, Leandra Smeda, Thembi Kgatlana, Chantelle Esau

Interim head coach: Desiree Ellis

