The recent round of by-elections that saw the Patriotic Front win nine out of 12 by-elections has got social commentator MacDonald Chipenzi reflecting on the cancer of tribal voting in Zambia.

Chipenzi notes that the two leading political parties the PF and UPND have held firm to their strongholds.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

LESSONS FROM THE JUST ENDED BY-ELECTIONS

The just ended four district Council Chairpersons and 9 wards by-elections are the second set of by-elections since the 2016 General Elections and display the same voting patterns as was exhibited during the 2016 General Elections. The first set of by-elections being the Masaiti District Council Chairperson plus other ward by-elections held around April this year.

In both sets, the ruling PF seemed to have won the majority seats, congratulations, and followed by opposition UPND in far distant second. Other parties such as the FDD, MMD (Mutati), PeP, RRP, NRP, and ZDDM etal have been reduced to mere paper political parties who have resigned from participating in any election for various reasons. For FDD, since 2016 general elections, it has remained only active in the media like other new formed political parties.

But what lessons can the two political parties still holding high our electoral democracy learn from the sets of by-elections so far held? What about the Zambian general citizenry?

Indeed, these by-elections still point to the deeply reinforced regional voting in the country. This can be evidenced by the fact that the ruling party is failing to grab seats from the opposition UPND's region while the UPND is also failing to grab seats from the PF regions. The two electoral positions are well defined and cemented. This is dangerously dangerous for the promotion of national unity and electoral democracy.

It points to the fact that, if nothing happens and done from now up to 2021, the voting patterns will remain the same. This will entail that the two political parties will not waste time campaigning in regions, save for Lusaka and somewhat Copperbelt, where they are not popular as it would be regarded as a waste of time and resources.

The two parties are also likely to pump in their resources in regions where they are popular and likely to get more votes and seats as evidenced during the just ended by-elections. UPND president only campaigned in Itezhi-Tezhi as his first outing after the Mukobeko-Chimbokaila Correctional Facilities fiasco where he spent 127 days while President Edgar Lungu never set foot or visited Itezhi-Tezhi, a UPND stronghold, but sent his Vice-President, Inonge Wina and Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kabwe to lead the campaigns.

But even with the sending of the carrier of Presidential Marketeers Empowerment Fund and the head of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to Itezhi-Tezhi, the ruling party lost the seat while UPND despite the spirited fight in Chilanga over a ward seat, it still failed to win. The party attributed its loss in Chilanga to eruption of electoral violence .

However, President Lungu and several other ministers made numerous "working" visits on the Copperbelt, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern commissioning projects, suspiciously so, aimed at soliciting votes from those regions ahead of the by-elections.

Perhaps the coming of Chishimba Kambwili-Mwenya Musenge political pair on the political scene would help awake the two political parties that seemingly comfortably cocooned in their winnable zones or regions than exploring new electoral frontiers. This main dilute this comfort and force them penetrate other regions to enable them survive the 50% +1 come 2021 presidential election.

Therefore, instead of commissioning another Commission of Inquiry on Voting Patterns after the 2021 elections, political parties must dismantle the current regional electoral outlook otherwise, the electoral future is not promising any good news. The electoral dynamics and future for anyone to occupy Plot One will largely depend on who wins Lusaka and Copperbelt urban districts either smartly or either by hook or crook, in addition to their regional electoral strengths.

Failure to dismantling the current electoral outlook, I see another Choma Declaration of June 1972 aimed at bringing unity in this country which was deeply divided on regional lines, being eminently possible once again during our time.