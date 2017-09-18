State Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has said Malawians should know that those who are busy using their toungues for vicious gossips and bad-mouthing with intent to destroy others, would answer before the almighty God.

Chilima was speaking at Sheaffer Conference Hall in Lilongwe on Saturday where he graced 150th anniversary of Scripture Union International, a faith based organisation which reaches out to children through Bible classes.

"Let us watch our tongue. The same tongue we use to preach the word of God, we use to destroy others. The same tongue we use to sing praises and hallelujah to God , we use to sing hateful songs about others.

"The same tongue that we use to receive the Holy Communioj, we use to gossip and kill other people's careeers. We shall answe to God," said Chilima.

He continued :"Remember God's commandments are not a multiple choice. As disciples, we need to be disciplined and show true love."

Chilima went on to laud Scripture Union for its evangelisation initiative saying Government was always ready to assist on technicalities that would help the organisation reach out to more children.

He said: "As Government, we are impressed with your work especially the religious evangelisation you have brought across the country.

"Your work speaks volumes of you as a true movement of interdenominational Christians aimed at raising Godly generations that would ensure the transformation of Malawi."

The organisation reaches out to children in schools, and secondary school leavers, organising them into Bible study clubs.

In his statement, National Chairperson for Scripture Union, Roosevelt Gondwe, explained that with adequate funding, their aspirations were to reach out to as many children as possible.

He said the moral transformation of the children who had already undergone the bible classes was promising and that the moral future of the children was encouraging.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :