Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica

Econet Wireless offices in Harare.

Harare — A local businessman has slapped Zimbabwe's biggest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless, with a lawsuit of more than $870 000 after the firm allegedly stole his concept. Ignatius Munengwa is demanding damages claiming the operator appropriated his innovative concept conceived in 2011, enabling mobile phone subscribers to use their phones as a panic button in the event of a security breach.

In the summons filed through his firm M-Comm Africa, he claimed an agreement with Econet whereby he would get 60 percent of the proceeds and the mobile company the rest of the share in the event that the project was implemented. In alleged breach of the oral agreement to jointly work on the project, Econet purportedly proceeded to launch its connected home service, incorporating the panic button service in 2015 without the consent or authority of the businessman. Lawyers Donsa-Nkomo and Mutangi Legal Practice represent Munengwa, who is demanding $870 375 against Econet, represented by Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners. - CAJ News