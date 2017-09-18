18 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Econet Sued for $870 000 in Alleged Contractual Breach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Econet Wireless offices in Harare.
By Charles Laiton

Harare — A local businessman has slapped Zimbabwe's biggest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless, with a lawsuit of more than $870 000 after the firm allegedly stole his concept. Ignatius Munengwa is demanding damages claiming the operator appropriated his innovative concept conceived in 2011, enabling mobile phone subscribers to use their phones as a panic button in the event of a security breach.

In the summons filed through his firm M-Comm Africa, he claimed an agreement with Econet whereby he would get 60 percent of the proceeds and the mobile company the rest of the share in the event that the project was implemented. In alleged breach of the oral agreement to jointly work on the project, Econet purportedly proceeded to launch its connected home service, incorporating the panic button service in 2015 without the consent or authority of the businessman. Lawyers Donsa-Nkomo and Mutangi Legal Practice represent Munengwa, who is demanding $870 375 against Econet, represented by Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners. - CAJ News

Zimbabwe

Continent Is Rich in Diamonds but Still Poor

For months now, Africa's rough diamonds have been increasing in value but the sale proceeds do not reach the people.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.