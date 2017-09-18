18 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe Deputy Mayor Joins MCP - Chakwera Welcomes Mtendere, Banda

By Alfred Chauwa

Lilongwe City Deputy Mayor, Juliana Kaduya on Sunday joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during a rally which party president Lazarus Chakwera held at Msambeta Primary School Grounds where he drummed up support for MCP candidates for ahead of the Lilongwe City South East October 17 by-elections.

Kaduya joined MCP alongside former Deputy minister of Local Government in the DPP regime, Augustine Mtendere and former UDF Central Regional Governor, John Banda.

Banda was the UDF Governor and orator when the party was in power.

In welcoming the trio, Chakwera said the coming in of the new members signifies how attractive MCP has become.

Chakwera took time to urge people in the constituency to vote for Ileum Msungama during the forth coming by elections.

The leader of opposition also maintained his support for the 50+1 electoral system, arguing that the present first-part -the post electoral system is counter-development.

He observed that a president elected on with a simple majority on the first-past-the-post system usually concentrates on winning the confidence of Malawians instead of development.

"There are several consultations which have concluded that the 50+1 system is ideal for Malawi's development. Leaders must concentrate on development instead of spending time convincing those who did not vote for them to like them."

