South Africa: Three Critically Injured As Storm Hits KwaZulu-Natal

At least three people were critically injured and admitted to hospital due to the gale force winds and heavy rain that battered KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

No deaths have been reported at this stage, the KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said in a statement.

The department is taking stock of the numerous weather-related incidents across the province and is embarking on clean-up operations to "ensure that life throughout KZN returns to normal".

"Our disaster teams have logged and responded to several incidents in Ugu, eThekwini and Ladysmith, which impacted on both public infrastructure and private property and disrupted lives in most parts of the province. The interim assessments reveal that houses had roofs blown away, trees falling over and blocking roads and damaging property and vehicles," said KZN MEC for Cogta Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

"All reported incidents are being attended to promptly by our disaster management teams which provided immediate disaster relief. We are still assessing the long-term impact of damage to roads, public infrastructure and facilities, as well as private properties and we continue to offer assistance to all concerned," said Dube-Ncube.

The department's disaster management teams worked around the clock throughout the weekend in close co-operation with all district disaster management centres that serve individual municipalities.

"We are responding to the emergencies on the ground with shorter response times and more comprehensive relief packages. We would like to thank all our disaster management teams for their dedication which has mitigated the impact of many disasters for the communities that have no one else to turn to when disasters strike," said Dube-Ncube.

According to its website, the South African Weather Service issued warnings for heavy rain along the Northern part of the KwaZulu-Natal coast for Monday.

Source: News24