South Africa: Orion Minerals Lists On the JSE

Johannesburg — Orion Minerals, an Australian base metals firm, has listed on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). With an active exploration and development programme in South Africa, it has listed in the Gold Mining sector, becoming the 13th firm to list on the bourse this year.

The gold mining sector has a total market capitalisation of nearly R160 billion (US$12 billion) and contributes 1 percent to the overall market capitalisation of the JSE. Errol Smart, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Minerals, said the listing on Monday was momentous. "We are very proud to be a part of the prestigious JSE family," Smart said.

The executive said the listing as providing Orion Minerals with an additional market for the efficient funding of its South African projects and to raise our profile in the country. Orion's key project is the advanced Prieska Zinc-Copper Project, which was previously operated between 1971-1991, and is located in the Northern Cape.

Prejelin Naggan, Head of Primary Markets at the JSE, said Orion's listing was testimony that this country continues to draw global companies, and the listing will also broaden the range of mining assets to which investors can get exposure on the JSE. "The listing gives Orion Minerals access to the deep pools of capital that flows through the JSE and it therefore offers a platform for the company to expand its fund-raising opportunities," Naggan added.