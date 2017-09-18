17 September 2017

South Africa: Deputy Minister to Hand Over Library

Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins is expected to handover a library to the Van Cutsem Combined School in De Doorns, Western Cape on Monday.

"In line with the virtues and legacy of OR Tambo as well as his vision of a South African society that has equal opportunities, the Department of Public Enterprises is donating the learning facility in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Education as part of a government effort to improve learner conditions and resources in underprivileged communities," said the Department of Public Enterprises.

Learners at the achool as well as out of school youth and learners from other schools in the surrounding areas will benefit from the library.

Mzansi Libraries Online Project

Meanwhile Ekurhuleni MMC) for Community Services Dora Mlambo is also due to launch of the Mzansi Libraries Online Project on Tuesday at three (Tsakane, Winnie Mandela and the main event at the Germiston Library) of the city's libraries concurrently.

The launch of the Mzansi Libraries Online (MLO), dubbed the digital knowledge hub, envisages a literate and technologically advanced community of young and old citizens making use of technology at public libraries to improve their lives.

"The overall objective of MLO is to empower South African communities to improve their lives through the provision of increased free access to information, particularly by children, youth, the unemployed, women, the elderly, and people living with disabilities - especially the visually impaired," said the City of Ekurhuleni.

The new digital knowledge hubs will have advanced facilities such as:

Increased social and economic benefits through access to health, education and economic information. On-line registrations for university registrations, on-line studies and human resources applications.

Enhanced skills and capacity among library staff for a better service to the community.

Community training programmes.

A sustainable public sector that will continue to meet the needs of the community into the future.

