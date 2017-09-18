18 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Africa: Namibia Votes Against Safeguarding Humanity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Namibian President Hage Geingob and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (file photo).
By Sakeus Iikela

Namibia yesterday voted against the inclusion on the UN agenda of a motion meant to compel countries to uphold the principles and norms that safeguard humanity.

President Hage Geingob and some cabinet ministers are attending the 72nd UN general assembly that started last week and will run until the Friday this week.

Among the ministers accompanying the president, includes international relations and cooperation minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa, environment minister Pohamba Shifeta, mines minister Obeth Kandjoze, Tom Alweendo and Sophia Shaningwa.

Australia and Ghana had moved that the motion - Responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing, and Crimes Against Humanity - should be included on the 72nd UN General Assembly's agenda.

Namibia's stance comes at a time when the country is demanding that the German government should pay about N$400 billion in reparations for the 1904-1908 genocide.

The United Nations website says the motion seeks to draw up measures on how to strengthen adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law, and end impunity for mass atrocities.

The statistics on the UN website also show that about 65 million people were displaced internationally by conflict, persecution and atrocities.

Twenty-one countries voted against the inclusion of the motion; 112 voted for its inclusion; and 17 abstained.

Some of the 21 countries, apart from Namibia, were Zimbabwe, China, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Sudan and Syria. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Denmark, Israel, Japan and Malaysia were among those who supported the motion.

Efforts to get comment from the international relations ministry were not successful.

Namibia

Councillor Upset That Father Not Arrested for Raping Stepdaugther

The councillor of Okalongo Constituency, Laurentius Iipinge, is concerned about a minor girl who was allegedly raped… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.