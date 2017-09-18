18 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Groups Disagree Over Disbandment, CSO Wants Kanu, Supporters Probed

By Kanayo Umeh and Saxone Akhaine

Abuja and Kaduna — A civil society group, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) and the South East Revival Group (SERG) yesterday disagreed over the outlawing of the Biafra agitators in the zone.

While CESJET applauded the decision and went ahead to seek probe of Kanu and his supporters by the governors, SERG on the other hand, condemned the action and the labelling of the body as a terrorist organisation.

The centre said the steps taken by the military authorities and the governors were expedient since the agitators were already constituting a security breach.

The Defence headquarters, at the weekend through its spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, declared IPOB a terror squad. The pronouncement was followed by a proscription by the governors in the zone.

National Coordinator of CESJET, Isaac Ikpa, in a statement in Abuja, implored the governors to back the disbandment with more action, saying they must immediately audit their cabinets to identify supporters and backers to avoid sabotage from within.

He asked the Attorney General of the Federation to take necessary steps in nationalising and gazetting the decision in line with the Terrorism Prevention (Amended) Act 2013.

However, the National Coordinator of SERG, Chief Willy Ezugwu in a statement, called on the Federal Government to immediately demilitarise the region to enable them engage their leaders on self-determination.He urged government to be mindful of the danger inherent in retaining the troops in the zone, as the move is being misinterpreted by the agitators.

