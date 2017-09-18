Nigeria: Hajj - 2,842 Kaduna Pilgrims Return Home - Board

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that 2,842 pilgrims from Kaduna have returned home after performing the 2017 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Yunusa Abdullahi, said in a press release made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday that the pilgrims returned by Med-View and Max Air in six flights, explaining that Med-View transported 1,786 pilgrims while Max Air transported 1,078 pilgrims.

He added, "The 6th batch with 542 pilgrims returned on Saturday via Max Air airline and the 7th batch with 550 pilgrims have already departed from Jaddah."