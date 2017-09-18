18 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hajj - 2,842 Kaduna Pilgrims Return Home - Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that 2,842 pilgrims from Kaduna have returned home after performing the 2017 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Yunusa Abdullahi, said in a press release made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday that the pilgrims returned by Med-View and Max Air in six flights, explaining that Med-View transported 1,786 pilgrims while Max Air transported 1,078 pilgrims.

He added, "The 6th batch with 542 pilgrims returned on Saturday via Max Air airline and the 7th batch with 550 pilgrims have already departed from Jaddah."

Nigeria

Govt to Swear in New Lawyers, Including Professor Indicted for Sex Scandal

Twenty-nine of the 30 lawyers nominated to be sworn in as Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs will on Monday take their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.