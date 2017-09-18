Nigeria: Rotary Clubs, India Women Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110, in collaboration with the Indian Women's Association, Lagos, have urged women to go for regular clinical breast examination to prevent breast cancer.

The project tagged: Rotopink Walkathon'17 breast cancer awareness walk, which had the support of Inner Wheel District 911, Rotary Clubs of Falomo, Lagos Central, and Lekki among others, saw women sensitise citizens on measures to take to prevent the widespread of the disease.

President of the club, Rotn. Sanjeev Tandon, said Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest burden of cancer in women. "As part of our humanitarian service to society, we are embarking on this campaign to reduce the prevalence of the disease among women. Breast cancer is one of the deadliest disease among women, but if detected early, it could be treatable," he said.

Speaking on the symptoms and measures to avert the disease, president of Indian Women's Association, Geetika Tandon, said early detection through annual clinical breast examination as well as self-breast examination could prevent the disease.

Even when you feel healthy, just being a woman and getting older puts you at risk. That is why I urge women to report any strange signs to the nearest medical facility to prevent the spread of the disease. Our association, as part of its health project, has sent some Nigerians to India for treatment," she said.