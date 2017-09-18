Nigeria: Govt Trains 378 Farmers On Food Production, Entrepreneurship

Jos — A total of 378 young farmers at the weekend concluded a one-week training in agriculture as well as other entrepreneurial and leadership development courses at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center, Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State.

The training which was organized by the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) drew participants from the Apex Leading Farmers Organization across six states of the federation, including Ogun, Niger, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the course officer, Shegun Oluwashola Elisha, said the training programme was sponsored by the Federal Government to engineer food security in the nation.

He said the training would invigorate the interest of the participants in food production, processing and marketing, and inculcate in the participants a sense of self-reliance.