Kenya: Members of Parliament Begin Week Long Induction

Nairobi — Members of Parliament are on Monday morning expected to start a week long induction that will aid them familiarize with parliamentary Standing Orders and other procedures.

Members of the National Assembly will have their induction at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi while their Senate Counterparts will have theirs in Simba Lodge in Naivasha.

The induction in Nairobi will be opened by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi while Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka will open the one in Naivasha for Senators.

The theme for this year's induction is: Setting the stage for the 12th Parliament.

The induction for both houses is expected to run from September 17 to 22 with the legislators sittings expected to resume on September 26.

Issues on the agenda will range from constitutional and transformative leadership and public trust, legislative rules of procedure, legislative budget oversight as contemplated under Article 95 of the Constitution and the Committee System.

The induction will also will be an opportunity for the lawmakers who would have not submitted their full details required by the leadership of Parliament to do so.