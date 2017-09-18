18 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Pays 62 Contractors N47.169 Billion to Continue Road Projects

By Kayode Ekundayo

Lagos — The Federal Government has paid N47.169 billion to 62 contractors working on 149 projects across the country.

According to the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the payment which was made out of N90 billion budgeted for works, was done to enable work to continue on roads and bridges and keep people at work.

Speaking at BusinessDay road construction summit in Lagos, Fashola, said similar payments were being made to supervising consultants and to contractors in Housing and Power Sectors of the ministry.

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government had so far identified 28 toll plazas out of the old ones, on roads where construction work was currently going on, with intention to restore them.

"We have also concluded traffic surveys on 51 major highways and now have current traffic data on these roads and we can project vehicular traffic movement for tolling and concession purposes. We have concluded preliminary designs for the plazas, and we are now looking at how to incorporate technology such as using contact cards, installing fibre optic, using GSM to enable people pay with minimum use of cash," he said.

