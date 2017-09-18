18 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Bow Out of Cosafa Women Football Tourney After Draw With Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi women's football national team bowed out of the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Women's Cup after drawing with defending champions Zimbabwe 3-all at Luveve Stadium.

But the Malawi team which came from behind to salvage the draw has their fate sealed by Zambia's win over Madagascar thoroughly by 7-1.

Malawi finished third in Group A with four points having lost to Zambia 6-3 in their opening match before recovering with a 6-3 victory over islanders Madagascar.

Zambia has finished top with seven points and qualify as winners.

Coach Stewart Mbolembole said the Malawi team has learnt a lot of lessons from the tournament.

Malawi

An Encounter With Father of 28 Children

He has fathered 28 children with four wives and has over 50 grandchildren whom he can hardly recognise. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.