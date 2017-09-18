Malawi women's football national team bowed out of the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Women's Cup after drawing with defending champions Zimbabwe 3-all at Luveve Stadium.

But the Malawi team which came from behind to salvage the draw has their fate sealed by Zambia's win over Madagascar thoroughly by 7-1.

Malawi finished third in Group A with four points having lost to Zambia 6-3 in their opening match before recovering with a 6-3 victory over islanders Madagascar.

Zambia has finished top with seven points and qualify as winners.

Coach Stewart Mbolembole said the Malawi team has learnt a lot of lessons from the tournament.