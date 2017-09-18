Kenya: MP's Proposed Bill Will Help Community Clubs

The current financial constraints facing AFC Leopards and arch-rivals Gor Mahia could soon be a thing of the passed if a Bill asking the government to support community clubs is passed in Parliament.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi of Amani National Congress Party (ANC) will introduce the Bill asking the government to finance community clubs that have been in existence for 20 years at the top competitive level.

Osotsi want the government to look for mechanisms of helping the community clubs in all sports.

By supporting local clubs, jobs will be created and crime will reduce.

Osotsi, who is also the secretary general of ANC, wants the fund to also look into the welfare of the former players who played for the national teams.

Apart from Leopards and Gor Mahia, other community clubs which have produced players to the national team include Re-Union and Shabana FC that have both since been relegated to lower leagues due to financial constraints.

REVIEW SPONSORSHIP

Leopards and Gor sponsorship is at risk following reports that their shirt sponsor SportPesa plans to review their sports sponsorships.

The two sides face a possible termination of their partnership if the government goes ahead to implement the 50 per cent tax on betting companies that will affect SportPesa's bottom line.

SportPesa signed a deal with the big two in February, 2015, worth an estimated to be Sh50 million and Sh40 million respectively per season for five years.

* * * *

Today, I pay tribute to our retired players who played for the national team in the 1970s and 80s. Had our legends played in today's era, it is a certainty that most of them would be in top tier European teams.

Between 1977 and 1987 Kenyan clubs won all except one of the east and central Africa club competitions. AFC Leopards, in particular, were dominant, winning the title in 1997, 1982, 1983 and 1984.

Ingwe had talented players led by their superb play maker and dribbler, Wilberforce Mulamba, who could also score goals.

Their speedy wingers Francis Kadenge (deceased) and Mike Amwayi were key to the Ingwe style of play which was largely based on pace. Luo Union with a deadly marksman, Agonda Lukio, were dominant in the mid 70s winning in 1976 and 1977.

Lukio was the top scorer in the two tournaments. Other stars in the squad included the late James Siang'a and striker William "Chege" Ouma.

The most successful Harambee Stars was that of 1981-1983 led by Mahmoud Abbas, one of the best goalkeepers Kenya has ever produced.

Coached by Marshall Mulwa, Stars won three successive Cecafa Challenge Cup titles.

The defence was controlled by Josephat Murila assisted by Hussein Kheri, Peter Otieno Bassanga and John Bobby Ogolla.

The midfield had the likes of Jared Ingutia, Mulamba, Haggai Mirikau, Sammy Tabu, while Joe Masiga, Nahashon Mahila, Ambrose Ayoyi, Jack Sihulu, James Ouma "Jacaranda" and Elly Adero formed a formidable strike force.

In 1981, the Stars edged hosts Tanzania 1-0 in the final, thanks to a memorable free kick by James Ouma "Jacaranda."

In 1982, Kenya beat Uganda's Cranes in Kampala. During this game Abbas led his team-mates to walk off the field in protest of biased officiating. In 1983, Kenya edged out Zimbabwe 1-0 courtesy of Joe Masiga's goal.