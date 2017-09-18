Dundo — The political legacy, intellectual trajectory and action as a nationalist and poet of the first president of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, was highlighted Sunday.

The recognition was expressed by member of António Agostinho Neto Foundation, Pedro João Lourenço.

This was at a workshop aimed to mark September 17, the day of the Founder of the Nation and National Hero.

The member recalled that one of the first measures that Agostinho Neto took as president was the democratisation of education.

According to him, among many contributions, Agostinho Neto considered the education a key to development and progress of Angola.

He said that the Agostinho Neto made the education free and accessible for all.

The member of António Agostinho Neto Foundation also explained that in the colonial era the education was not a right but a privilege.

According to him, the education had been used for the domination purpose of the natives, adding that reason why few Angolans had access to education.

The central event was chaired by minister of former Combatants and Motherland Veterans, Cândido Van-Dúnem, held in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province.

The ceremony gathered members of Executive, provincial government, representatives of political parties with seat at Parliament and chieftains.