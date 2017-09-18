18 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Vehicle of Anglican Priest Burns to Ashes

By Evance Chisiano

Machinga — A vehicle belonging to an Anglican priest, Evans Kachiwanda, caught fire in Liwonde Forest Reserve in Machinga as the priest was heading to Zomba.

Commenting on the sad development, Machinga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable Davie Sulumba, said the priest heard a burst from inside the front bonnet and later discovered that fire had started from the engine.

Kachiwanda tried to put out the fire but failed because the car had no fire extinguisher and there were also no people close by to help him.

The vehicle, a white 4×4 Honda CVR burnt to ashes beyond repair.

Kachiwanda escaped unhurt.

