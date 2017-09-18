South Africa: Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha Leads Delegation On Investment Mission to Europe, 17 to 24 Sept

press release

The Premier of Limpopo, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will lead a Provincial delegation on a Trade and Investment promotion mission to two European Union countries of Spain and France from 17 to 24 September 2017.

The rationale behind this undertaking is to leverage investment opportunities; Foster partnerships and collaborations in critical economic areas such as energy, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, refinery, automotive, research and tourism. This visit presents an opportunity for the Limpopo Province to market itself in Europe and source much needed foreign direct investment as one of the concerted efforts to implement the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP).

The envisaged success of these missions could see the two countries investing in the province thus playing a pivotal role in creating much needed jobs. Furthermore, the delegation will utilise this once in lifetime opportunity to benchmark and exchange good economic practices, inventions and innovations.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier