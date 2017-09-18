Northern Region Police have recovered stolen items worth MK10 million from a series of robberies that occurred in Mzuzu City dating back from June, this year (2017).

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for the north , Maurice Chapola, said the police received a tip from members of the public which led to the arrest of four suspects who are currently in police custody.

He added that the four will answer cases of house breaking and that of theft and burglary when they appear before the court soon.

Chapola has however commended members of the general public for tirelessly coordinating their efforts with the Malawi Police Services in providing security to the society.

"We need to commend the public because issues of security cannot only be dealt with by the police alone, as we cannot work in isolation but we need support from members of the public," said Chapola, urging all Malawians to continue reporting elements of crime from where they are.

The Deputy PRO further said it is the duty of members of the public to hand in criminals other than waiting for the police to recover the stolen items.

The suspects are Ulemu Msiska aged 37, from Kanakulera Village, TA Mwalweni in Rumphi, Wisely Thom, 35 from Thomas Village, TA Ngabu in Chikwawa, Noel Nkhambule, 25 from Nthandala Village, TA Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba and Charles Phiri aged 32 from Mphimbi Village, TA Msamala in Balaka District.

Recovery of the stolen items and arrest of the four suspects in the city comes barely a few weeks after Mzuzu Police arrested two criminals from Lilongwe who terrorized Mzuzu for months and stole items worth millions of Kwacha.

The arrest of the two suspects, who were commuting from Lilongwe to Mzuzu to steal, led police detectives to places where they sold the stolen property in Lilongwe.