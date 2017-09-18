Nigeria: Revenue Generation - NIS Unveils Official Channels for Local, Foreign Missions

Abuja — The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dedicated official channels to address service delivery in order to enhance revenue generation for the federal government locally and internationally.

It has also ensured the effective and efficient service delivery to the public as regards accessibility, acquisition and procurement of its facilities such as Visa on Arrival (VoA), Temporary Work Permit (TWP) and other categories of visa, e-passport and other travel documents.

This was revealed yesterday by the Service spokesperson, Sunday James, in a statement signed on behalf of the NIS Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, where he stated that the public has the right to fair treatment and complaint, saying the public must also note: "That getting visa in the embassy or receiving approval for Visa on Arrival (VoA) is not an automatic right to entry.

" An immigration officer has the right to refuse entry on the ground of security or detection of issues of national interest at the Point of Entry.

"Passport fees are clearly stated in the notices pasted at the premises of the passport office. The public are advised to note and comply with it as complaints on payments made through unauthorised persons shall not be entertained.

"Application at any NIS facility is not a right to automatic approval and refusal will be communicated to the applicant in line with the Presidential Executive Order."

He added that every Refusal of Entry (RoE), departure or overstay would be accompanied with a written letter to the person(s) concerned and all fees charged would tally with receipts issued.

"The public has the right to complain in genuine and confirmed cases and the Service will respond appropriately. Patronising touts or officers not on duty for any of our services is a crime."

"NIS has dedicated official channels to address any issues bordering on service delivery in order to enhance revenue generation for the federal government locally and in our foreign missions," he concluded.

The statement noted that the NIS e-payment website: is www.immigration.gov.ng, while NIS contact centre/feedback can be reached on 07080607900; Visa on Arrival (VoA) at oa@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng, and comments/feedback to SPRO can be reached at nis.spro@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng.