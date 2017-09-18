Nigeria: NPA Reiterates Concern About Safety of Nigeria's Territorial Waters

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has reiterated management's concern over the safety and security of operations and activities on the nation's territorial waters.

She said this through the organisation's Executive Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Mohammed Bello Koko, who represented her when the federal government team for the implementation of the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedure on the Arrest, Detention and Prosecution of Offenders in the Maritime Environment, paid a working visit to the corporate headquarters of the NPA in Marina, Lagos.

Addressing stakeholders during the session, the Managing Director pledged to synergise with the committee in order to holistically harmonise issues from stakeholders towards covering all areas of concern in respect of the subject in the front burner.

She stated that the NPA management was paying premium towards contributing effectively in the area of providing arrested vessels location on the nation's waters while calling for swift actions to be taken in order to evacuate such vessels, an activity she said would create a better enabling environment for greater operational efficiency admit a safe and secured environment, restoring sanity at our anchorages.

She added that it would help generate more funds for the nation.

Furthermore, she stated that the NPA was soliciting support from stakeholders on the subject adding that the place of information sharing in attaining a successful task in this respect cannot be over emphasised.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee Rear Admiral FD Bobai informed the NPA management that the committee came as part of sensitisation efforts at parleying with stakeholders to ensure adequate collaboration and cooperation in efforts aimed at coordinating the agenda and targets set before them so as to bring about a safe Maritime Harbours in line with best practices.

Bobai told stakeholders that the major agenda facing the committee was to partner regional and sub-regional governance on Maritime safety and security for the nation to harness plausible natural endowment accruable to her by nature and consequently join the comity successful of Maritime nations.

He commended the NPA for the milestones achieved in various facets and enjoined that they should not relent as the task of lifting the nation up was for all.