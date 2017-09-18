A nurse based at the DRC informal settlement clinic at Swakopmund did not only embrace the spirit of Florence Nightingale by taking the nursing vows, but has gone the extra mile to help a mother and daughter stranded at the coastal town.

Loyisa Kativa now provides for Martha Kameya, who is in her 60s, and is likewise taking care of her daughter Anna (20), who was admitted to hospital at the coastal town last year.

Anna, who fell ill last year, has also lost her speech.

Kameya said she brought Anna to Swakopmund from their home at Rundu after one of her sons, who lives in the coastal town, told them about a spiritual healing church that could help her daughter.

"We have been taking her to this church for prayers, but there has been no change," the sexagenarian said.

She added that some health workers from the DRC clinic visited them, and recommended that Anna should be admitted at a health facility.

The Namibian met mother and daughter at the state hospital at Swakopmund. Anna was, according to the mother, getting better.

Kameya said Anna fell ill on the way to school at Rundu, where she was in Grade 10.

The mother had a bizarre story about how Anna fell ill, though. She dreamt of three people feeding her daughter some food.

"I made nothing of it, but Anna collapsed on the way to school the following day. She was found sleeping in the cemetery," Kameya said.

From the day that Anna was found in the cemetery, her health has deteriorated to such an extent that she has virtually become a zombie.

Nurses and doctors could not say what was wrong with Anna, who could not talk, hear or eat.

Kameya said she then brought Anna to Swakopmund to seek help at the church, but there was no relief.

Instead, they have both found themselves without food and other necessities.

Fortunately, she met Kativa when she took Anna to the DRC clinic.

Kativa, true to the spirit of 'Lady with the Lamp', as Nightingale was often referred to, said she took it upon herself to help the duo, and bring light to their lives after Kameya's son, who had invited them, started playing hide-and-seek with them.

"Sometimes in our line of work, you find people with problems like the mother and daughter.

"I cook for Kameya at home, and take the food to her because Anna is a patient, and the hospital provides her with food," she explained.

Kativa said there are a lot of people who need assistance, especially teenage mothers in the DRC informal settlement, and she is thus contemplating opening a kindergarten.

"I want to give teenage mothers support, and I want them to leave their babies at the kindergarten while they go back to school. I have the land, and just need assistance to build the structure," Kativa said.

A grateful Kameya said she had difficulty taking medication for a chronic condition without food.

"I cannot go to work because I cannot leave Anna unattended," she added.