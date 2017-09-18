South Africa: Battered Boks Stay 3rd in Rankings

Despite their record defeat to the All Blacks in Albany, the Springboks remain in third position in the latest official World Rugby rankings .

South Africa's 57-0 defeat was the heaviest in Springbok rugby history, but, due the bizarre nature of the way the rankings are calculated, the result affected neither South Africa's nor New Zealand's ranking.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies gained 0.14 of a rating point following their 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra.It was however not enough to see them move up from fifth spot in the rankings.Argentina dropped 0.14 points, but stayed in 10th place. Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 95.21

2. England 90.14

3. South Africa 85.81

4. Ireland 85.39

5. Australia 84.19

6. Scotland 82.47

7. Wales 81.73

8. France 79.63

9. Fiji 79.48

10. Argentina 77.86

11. Japan 73.79

12. Georgia 73.41

13. Tonga 71.72

14. Italy 71.00

15. Romania 70.27

16. Samoa 69.67

17. USA 65.84

18. Uruguay 63.15

19. Spain 63.15

20. Russia 63.13

