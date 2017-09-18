18 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Battered Boks Stay 3rd in Rankings

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: poalo92/pixabay
(file photo).

Despite their record defeat to the All Blacks in Albany, the Springboks remain in third position in the latest official World Rugby rankings .

South Africa's 57-0 defeat was the heaviest in Springbok rugby history, but, due the bizarre nature of the way the rankings are calculated, the result affected neither South Africa's nor New Zealand's ranking.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies gained 0.14 of a rating point following their 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra.It was however not enough to see them move up from fifth spot in the rankings.Argentina dropped 0.14 points, but stayed in 10th place. Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 95.21

2. England 90.14

3. South Africa 85.81

4. Ireland 85.39

5. Australia 84.19

More on This

6. Scotland 82.47

7. Wales 81.73

8. France 79.63

9. Fiji 79.48

10. Argentina 77.86

11. Japan 73.79

12. Georgia 73.41

13. Tonga 71.72

14. Italy 71.00

15. Romania 70.27

16. Samoa 69.67

17. USA 65.84

18. Uruguay 63.15

19. Spain 63.15

20. Russia 63.13

Sport24

More on This

Coach - All Blacks Hiding the 'Perfect Storm'

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has "no excuses" after his side's record-breaking 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.