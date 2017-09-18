Namibia: Rundu's Sauyemwa Settlement Hosts Health Expo

Rundu — Rundu's informal settlement of Sauyemwa hosted its first ever health expo over the weekend.

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church with the assistance of health professionals from the Ministry of Health and Social Services organised the health exhibition that took place over three days starting on Friday.

The aim of the health expo was to sensitise the community on health matters by presenting practical programmes on how people could take care of their physical, mental, social and spiritual health.

"Not only are we looking at the health of a person in a home that God has given but we are looking and coming to the community with health laws to prevent diseases. The community needs to exercise, and they need water, nutritious food, sunlight, air, rest and trust in the divine power," said Noreen Muyunda, one of the event organisers and SDA director.

Muyunda assured the community that the church would do everything in its powers to ensure that the communities lead healthy lifestyles.

"I encourage everyone to visit the health expo stands because each stand has its own message. We will check the blood pressure, sugar levels, height and weight, massage bodies and offer spiritual prayers. Should we detect symptoms of anything wrong then we will refer people to hospital," said Muyunda.

Rundu Urban Constituency Councillor Victoria Kauma, who officially opened the health expo, heaped praise on the SDA Church saying the church's efforts in the country are visible and that they will always be welcome especially in the constituency - because "a country needs health people" as per the health standards and goals of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Kauma said she is happy that the health expo is in line with the global sustainable development goals, adding that once constituencies own their development budgets she will make sure that people's health and living standards are on par and are a top priority for her office.

According to Kauma, the health expo comes at the right time because mental illnesses and other diseases are increasing in the constituency hence a need for her to attend and officially open the health expo to show her moral support and encouragement to people to lead heathy lifestyles.

The expo ended on Sunday, with a stopover in Rundu's Kehemu informal settlement.

- Michael Mutonga Liswaniso is an information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Rundu in Kavango East.