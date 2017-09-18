South Africa: SA Water Polo Gets New Head Coach

The KwaZulu-Natal Water Polo Association has congratulated one of the members of their Executive Committee, Steve La Marque , on his appointment as the national water polo head coach by Swimming South Africa.

According to Simon Downes (Chairman: KZN Water Polo Association): "Steve La Marque's decades of experience in water polo and his understanding of the various aspects of the sport, particularly in the schools sector, make him eminently suitable for this position. We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated leadership merging out of KZN, with the former national head coach of 10 years, Brad Rowe, also a member of the KZN Water Polo Executive. In KZN we are extremely fortunate with the high calibre of coaches in the region, and the appointment of Steve as the new national head coach of water polo is a benefit to the sport as a whole in South Africa".

Having dedicated over 4 decades to water polo, La Marque has had the opportunity of working with hoards of talented players, and has served at some of the top schools in the country.

His most recent role was as the Director of Aquatics at Glenwood High School, where he was responsible for the U15A team who took first place in the KZN Top 10 in 2014 as well as the first team which took first place in the KZN Top 10 in 2016.

He was also the head coach of the Elite Water Polo Academy where he was responsible for compiling termly measurable goals for the Elite programme, compiling and administering the budget for water polo, responsible for the tour administration and management as well as talent identification and recruitment.

His previous experience in water polo includes serving at Carter High School as first team and U14A coach (1994-1998) as well as Maritzburg College as Head of Aquatics, U14A coach from 1998-2004, 2011, U15A coach from 1998-2011 and first team coach from 1998-2011.

His achievements and important contribution in the broader sporting arena (and water polo in particular) include:

- Chairman Schools Water Polo South Africa - 1998-2004 / 2006-2016

- Member of the Swim SA Water Polo Technical Committee - 2007-2016

- Recipient of SWPSA Meritorious Service Award 2008

- Recipient of SWPSA Honorary Life Membership 2008

- Chairman of the 2016 LOC for SWPSA Tournament: Durban

- South African Schools U19A Water Polo Coach (2003; 2006; 2007, 2015)

- Chairman Midlands Rugby Referee's Society 2010-2011

- Executive Member KZN Rugby Union Referees Council 2009-2014

- Executive Member of the Midlands Rugby Sub Union 2010-2011

- 2015 Manager KZN U16 Rugby Grant Khomo Team

"To be appointed as the national head coach is truly an honour. Water polo is a sport that I love and have been involved in for over 40 years as a player, coach, referee and administrator. I'm very fortunate to be taking over from Brad Rowe. The ground work and international networking that he has done will certainly make the transition somewhat easier. The task of restructuring the national coaching structures has already begun and we will launch the new National Coaching Strategy in the next few weeks," commented La Marque.

2017 also saw La Marque taking up the position as Director of Marketing at Durban High School where he is responsible for supervising marketing department staff, talent identification and general recruitment, sponsorship procurement and management, overseeing marketing information evenings at Primary Schools and presentations at marketing functions. He was also appointed as Director of Aquatics and Senior Discipline Officer.

Apart from experience in the marketing field, and previous position as Marketing Manager at Glenwood High School, La Marque has also held positions in School Management, School Discipline, Event Management, Sports Coaching in other sporting disciplines such as Rugby and Swimming, as well as teaching at two top KZN schools - that of Glenwood High School and Maritzburg College.

On the rare occasions where La Marque has time off, he enjoys deep sea, rock and surf and trout and bass fishing as well as golf and off road motor bike riding.

