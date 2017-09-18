18 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Firing of Striking Nurses Begins in Counties

Photo: Diana Ngila/Daily Nation
Striking nurses protest outside Afya House in Nairobi.
By Silas Apollo

County governments have begun advertising positions for the nurses who are on strike even as the caregivers continued their push for better pay and promotions.

At least two counties-- Kirinyaga and Kiambu-- have put up notices calling on interested candidates to apply for the positions.

CONTRACT

The Kirinyaga county government, in a notice in the local dailies, said the positions to be filled competitively will be on renewable contracts.

"Successful candidates will be appointed on contract renewable subject to proven performance," Kirinyaga County Public Service Board said in the notice.

Last week, Kiambu County Public Service Board announced plans to fill the vacancies left by the striking nurses.

The health workers, whose job boycott has entered the third month, are agitating for improved pay, better working conditions as well as promotions.

NO NOTICE

Their demands are contained in a Collective Bargain Agreement they signed with the Council of Governors and the national government.

Appeals by President Kenyatta and governors to the nurses to resume work and return to the negotiation table have failed to yield much fruit, with the workers accusing the county chiefs of dishonesty and failing to honour the agreements signed.

The caregivers also say they are frustrated with the government's lack of commitment to effect the deal reached with both the national and county governments in June.

Governors have, however, termed the ongoing strike illegal since the right procedure was not followed in calling it.

Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok said even as the strike continues, no county government has received any legal notice on it from the Kenya National Union of Nurses.

