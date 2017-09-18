Liberia: Urey's Real Estates in America

Liberian presidential hopeful Benoni Urey, who owns the biggest farm currently in the country also has his wealth spread abroad as the New Dawn uncovers here. Mr. Urey, standard bearer of his own All Liberian Party is also proprietor of two real estate properties in the United States of America, one based at Gaithersburg Estate located at 8500 Goshen View Drive with a current value of $562,400.00.

The ALP strong man owns a second home in Silver Spring located at 3000 Parker Avenue valued at $268,300 in the State of Maryland, the United States. The properties were purchased between 1999 and 2000, the same period when Mr. Urey served as Commissioner of the Liberia Bureau of Maritime now Liberia Maritime Authority.

An American-based website, www.city-data.com, presents data and information pertaining to United States cities. The site contains information about home value estimates, including recent home sale.

But the question is how did Urey, who in 2000 was Charles Taylor's Maritime Commissioner, could afford to buy two homes at the sum of over 500,000 United States dollars when his private Wuki farm in Liberia had not reached harvest stage. When this writer contacted Mr. Urey's All Liberian Party Chairman, former Gbarpolu County Senator Theodore J. S. B. Momoh, his private cell phone rang endlessly.

However, Mr. Urey told thousands of supporters and partisans on Friday that the time for change is now and the best political institution that is capable to bring change is the ALP headed by him.

During official launch of his political campaign on Friday, 15 September at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, he laments that too long Liberia has suffered bad leadership, thereby leaving the citizens to suffer despite the presence of huge natural resources.