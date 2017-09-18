Liberia: Ellen Extends Early Warning and Response Center

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has issued Executive Order No. 88 , extending Executive Order # 76 that establishes the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center (NEWRMCC)

According to an Executive Mansion release dated 15 September, the strategic framework for the establishment of National Early Warning and Response Mechanisms was adopted by the Heads of State and Government in a communiqué at the 45th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS held in Accra, Ghana on 14 July, 2014 (Article 51).

Executive Order #76 was issued on June 16, 2016, establishing the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center but has since expired. The Executive order goes on to say in the exercise of Executive Power vested in the President by the Constitution, the President may issue executive orders in the public interest, either to meet exigencies or to address particular situations which cannot await lengthy legislative processes.

It concludes that the Government of Liberia hereby issues this Executive Order extending Executive Order #76, establishing the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center.

Meanwhile, Executive Order No. 88 has established the structure and functions and operations of The National Early Warning and Response Coordinating Mechanism Center.--Press release