Kenya: Induction of MPs, Senators Under Way in Nairobi and Naivasha

Induction of members of the National Assembly and Senate is under way in Nairobi and Naivasha.

Members of the National Assembly are at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi while their Senate colleagues are at Simba Lodge in Naivasha.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said all MPs had been invited and he expected 100 percent turnout.

The MPs are being taken through their constitutional duties such as the House Standing Orders, committee system, approval of appointments of State officers, the formulation of laws as well as legislative rules of procedure and budget oversight.

TOPICS

Topics on integrity, how to balance family life and legislative work and how to relate with ambassadors will also be taught.

The National Assembly has invited a wide range of speakers drawn from various fields of expertise to address the legislators on their roles that include, budget making, oversight, representation and law making.

The theme: "Setting the stage for the twelfth Parliament, preparing for a smooth take off'," will guide the training for members of the National Assembly.

The training comes after President Kenyatta addressed the first sitting of the 12th Parliament on Tuesday last week.

SPEAKERS

Among those who will address the MPs include University of Nairobi don, Professor Okoth Okombo, on etiquette, decorum and public relations, Ethics and Antic-Corruption Commission Chairman Eliud Wabukala and Dr Julius Kipng'etich, the CEO of Uchumi Supermarkets.

Former long serving head of public service during President Moi's regime, Dr Sally Kosgei will also address the MPs on foreign relations and diplomacy.

The 12th Parliament has 186 new members who will benefit from the induction course as they may have no background knowledge in legislation.