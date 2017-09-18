Kenya: Olunga Debuts in La Liga for Girona

Girona FC striker Michael Olunga made his Spanish La Liga debut in their 1-0 defeat to Sevilla at Montilivi Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

Fernando Muriel netted the all-important goal in the 69th minute.

Olunga, who was an unused substitute in last weekend's 2-0 loss away to Athletic Bilbao, replaced Cristian Portu 10 minutes to full time.

Alejandro Granell missed a penalty in the dying minutes to level matters. Girona dropped to 15th spot on four points from as many games.

WANYAMA INJURY

In the English Premier League, Victor Wanyama missed Tottenham Hotspur's goalless draw with Swansea City on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars captain is still undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining injury in training three weeks ago.

Spurs have collected eight points from five rounds sitting fifth on the log.

In the Bulgarian First League, Abud Omar clocked 90 minutes as Slavia Sofia ended a five match winless streak with a 2-1 win away to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Galin Ivanov put Sofia ahead in the 47th minute, but Parvizchon Umarbaev capitalized on a defensive lapse to equalise 10 minutes later.

Ivaylo Dimitrov converted an 81st minute penalty to send his side to 12th spot with eight points from nine games.

"It was a very tough match but we are happy we fought endlessly to win it. It has been a discouraging run so winning means a lot to us at this early stage of the season," the 25-year-old Abud told Nation Sport.

NONDI SUSPENDED

Closely in the Georgian National League, Kenyan trio of Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma, Amos Nondi and John Macharia featured the entire game in Kolkheti Poti's 2-1 loss away to Chikhura.

First half goals from Tornike Gorgiashvili and Giorgi Gabedava reduced Ukrainian Oleksandr Derebchynsky's 48th minute goal to a mere consolation.

Nondi's terrific strike from inside the box hit the woodwork in the 78th minute, Poti going on to lose their 15th match in 26 rounds.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder has been suspended for the next match against neighbours Dinamo Batumi after picking up his third yellow card in the game.

Elsewhere, Alwyn 'Chamla' Tera played the last 15 minutes as FC Saburtalo shocked league leaders Dinamo Tbilisi 4-1 at Dinamo Arena. The 20-year-old replaced brace hero Davit Volkov.

Saburtalo sit sixth with 40 points, 21 ahead of ninth placed Poti.

In the Finnish top flight, Kenyan duo of Amos Ekhalie and Anthony Dafaa featured in IFK Mariehamn's hard fought 3-2 win over PS Kemi at Wiklof Holding Arena on Saturday.

While Ekhalie featured the entire game, Dafaa was introduced in the 79th minute for Joel Mattsson.

Mariehamn have 40 points collected in 27 games and sit sixth on the 12-team log.

Still in the Northern Europe, goalkeeper Arnold Origi made his 19th league appearance for Lillestroem SK in their scoreless draw at home to Kristiansund.

Lillestroem's seventh draw of the season took their tally to 28 points after 22 games sitting ninth on the 16-team table.

SWEDEN

In the Swedish third tier, David King'atua was a second half substitute in Oskarshamns' 3-2 win over ten man Kristianstad on Saturday.

King'atua came on for match winner Samuel Haglund six minutes to the final whistle.

The ninth win for Oskarshamns retains their fourth place in Sodra group on 32 points from 19 games.

In the Norra group, Vasalund, home to another Kenyan midfielder Eric Johanna ended their fourth winless run with a 2-0 win over relegation threatened Enskede.

Both David 'Cheche' Ochieng' and Lawrence Olum enjoyed playtime for their respective sides in the United States.

Starting off in the Major League Soccer (MLS), Olum replaced David Guzman in the 80th minute in Portland Timbers' 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Timbers have amassed 38 points from 30 games.

Meanwhile in the North American Soccer League, New York Cosmos man Ochieng' was pulled out in the 69th minute in the team's 3-3 draw to Jacksonville Armada on Monday morning.

ZESCO EYE SEMIS

Finally in Africa, Jesse Were and David Odhiambo chalked 90 minutes as Zesco United held hosts SuperSport United in a Caf Confederations Cup quarterfinal match first leg match on Friday.

Zesco will need a win against the South African outfit in the return leg set for next Saturday in Ndola to progress to the semi-finals.

Zesco play Lumwana Radiants in a league clash on Tuesday.

John Makwatta was on the pitch for 89 minutes as Buildcon FC beat Green Eagles 2-0 on Saturday.

The team is ranked eighth on the log with 43 points from 28 games.