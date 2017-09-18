Liberia: Urey - 'Past Governments Have Failed Liberians'

The standard bearer of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni W. Urey, said past governments have failed Liberia, but that his party is committed to change this, starting with addressing the issue of the high cost of commodities in Liberia, especially the country's major commodity, rice.

Urey made the assertion on Friday, September 15, during the official launch of the party's 2017 campaign in Monrovia, which brought together thousands of partisans, supporters and sympathizers from Monrovia and its environs.

The Friday rally was colored by cultural performances in and outside of the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), where a number of young Liberian artists and comedians, who were also affiliated with Mr. Urey and his ALP, performed for the crowd.

Before declaring the campaign launched, Mr. Urey lauded partisans and supporters who showed up and paraded with him from outside to central Monrovia. Thousands of partisans and supporters patiently waited for hours to witness Urey's arrival, and the customary political statement or declaring the official launch of the campaign.

According to Urey, past governments, especially the government of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Nyuma Boakai, have disappointed the people of Liberia, and said the only remedy to the years of neglect of the people by past and this government is for the people to go to the polls on October 10 and ensure that the ALP is elected to power.

Urey said although the present government has described the health and education sectors as "a mess," an ALP government will change that by ensuring that Liberia gets the best, including deliveries on the country's basic necessities.

"We have the ability to make Liberia a better place. A place where our Constitution will not be violated and everyone will be respected, regardless of creed, religious affiliation and ethnic background. We know our laws have been violated," he said. He continued, "If we don't vote, the system will remain the same. The ALP comes to promise that we will make your life better; and we call on all Liberians to be part of the change that is coming soon."

Mr. Urey called on Liberians to vote for a results-based party come October 10, not a party that will make no positive impact the people's living condition. "We will get the hospitals running, the various schools running, and make sure that your rights are protected. ALP is going to take governance from the elite group of people in Monrovia and give it back to the real Liberian people," he said.

Urey said the ALP will provide safe drinking water, provide housing for the less fortunate people and ensure that the people of Liberia are reconciled to each other, "because loving each other is very important to the development of Liberia."

Today, he said, "We can stand here as your leaders and tell you that we are almost there; I mean close to the Executive Mansion, because we have been working over the past two and the half years. We want you to join us in fighting for your rights. Join us in putting money in your pockets and changing things." Mr. Urey said providing healthcare along with other services to the people of Liberia remains a key priority of the ALP, stating "We want to assure you that these things will be provided after January 18, 2018."

He said the ALP is pushing to the Executive Mansion to deliver the people of Liberia by improving the services that are lacking across the country. "Never again will we allow our rights to be violated in this country, because we are all Liberians. This is the place we all admire and remains our home, whether Christian or Muslim, even if you come from Sinoe, Bomi Hills, Careysburg, Lofa, Nimba, and River Gee, Liberia is our home," Mr. Urey said.

"We will invest in key areas that will impact the living conditions of the people and eradicate suffering. We want to make your life better, but let us unite and go to the polls on October 10 with force," he pleaded with his crowd of supporters.