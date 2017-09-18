Liberia: 'Deception' in UP Launch

What appears to be a deception in crowd politics was discovered during the official launch of the ruling Unity Party (UP) campaign on Saturday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

During the launch, our investigation established that thousands of young registered voters from various political parties were allegedly induced with cash by the ruling party for them to beef up their crowd since crowd politics appears to be taking center stage in the ongoing political campaigns across the country.

The 'cash driven' youth voters, who used the campaign T-Shirts of their preferred parties as under wear and the UP Campaign T-Shirts on top, were conveyed by buses and other vehicles to the ATS where the political rally was held.

What is most interesting about the 'loaned campaigners' in the UP campaign on Saturday, is that their attitude and interactions were different from the loyal partisans and supporters of the party that reportedly borrowed them.

"When they were being conveyed to whatever political rally they were induced to promote, they behaved as though they were more loyal to the institution(s) that hired them than to their own parties just to give the impression that they had indeed relinquished their membership or loyalty to the parties they once supported and campaigned for in past elections," a political pundit, who witnessed several recent Liberian elections, confided in this paper at the weekend.

Following the UP campaign program, which was disrupted at the concluding stage, some of the hired youth voters were heard singing: "the loan is over, we are going back home. No more loan."

It was gathered that the campaign was disrupted by some silent voters who are against the continuation of the UP regime.

The agitating voters who, were in their numbers had earlier assembled at the ATS and decided to unleash their anger when the gathering became uncontrollable.

The situation, which became unbearable, could not allow Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Standard Bearer of UP to deliver his official campaign speech.

However, in rather very brief comment, he thanked his partisans, supporters and well- wishers for turning out and assured them of the confidence reposed in him.

As soon as he concluded his very brief statement, the UP flag bearer was hurriedly taken away from the gathering by state security to avoid being caught up in an apparent wrath of anger by some disgruntled elements during the rally.