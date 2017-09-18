Liberia: CDC Pulls Huge Crowd

As the campaign for the 2017 representative and presidential elections intensifies, the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is crisscrossing from one county to another in an attempt to get the mandate of electorate during the October polls.

Over the weekend, CDC led by its Standard and Vice Standard Bearers, Ambassador George M. Weah and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor stormed Lofa County, the home of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, where thousands of citizens turned out to welcome the party.

Our correspondent in Lofa County said thousands of citizens were seen along the road as Ambassador Weah and entourage drove in the county.

He said the CDC strongman and team were intermittently stopped by citizens in towns and villages along Gbarnga-Voinjama highway.

The citizens were seen chanting pro-CDC slogans at the amazement of Ambassador Weah and entourage.

Ambassador Weah who interacted with the citizens assured them that when elected, CDC led government will transform their lives for the better.

As Ambassador Weah and team entered Voinjama, thousands of citizens including, women, elders, chiefs and youth turned out in their numbers to welcome them to their city.

Elderly women dressed in their traditional apparels were seen whistling and pirouetting as they welcomed Weah and team.

Ambassador Weah told citizens of Lofa that the time for change has come, as such, they should vote for CDC, the party that is prepared to bring real change to Liberia.

He said a CDC led government will put the interest of the people first above everything else.