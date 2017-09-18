Liberia: Ellen Issues Executive Order #88

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has issued Executive Order No. 88, an extension of Executive Order # 76; establishing the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center (NEWRMCC).

According to an Executive Mansion, the Executive Order notes that "whereas, Liberia is a signatory to the Treaty establishing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), signed on 28 May 1975 in Lagos and revised on 24 July 1993 in Cotonou; Whereas, Article 58 (f) of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty (1993) provides for the establishment of a regional peace and security observance system and peacekeeping forces where appropriate."

The Executive Order further states; "Whereas, Chapter IV of the 1999 Protocol (Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security) provides the framework for the establishment of a sub-regional peace and security system (Early Warning System); Whereas, the Strategic Framework for the establishment of National Early Warning and Response Mechanisms was adopted by the Heads of State and Government in a communiqué at the 45th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS held in Accra on 14 July, 2014 (Article 51)."

The Executive Order among other things said whereas, pursuant to the above mentioned communiqué of the Authority of the Heads of States at their 45th Ordinary Session, the Council of Ministers at its 75th Ordinary Session in Abuja from 13-14 December 2015 promulgated Regulation C/REG. 12/12/15 on the Establishment of National Early Warning Response Mechanisms in Member States; and Whereas, Executive Order #76 was issued on June 16, 2016 establishing the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center but has since expired.

The Executive order further said in the exercise of Executive Power vested in the President by the Constitution, the President may issue executive orders in the public interest, either to meet exigencies or to address particular situations which cannot await lengthy legislative processes;

Concluding, it said "now therefore, the Government of Liberia hereby issues this Executive Order extending Executive Order #76 establishing the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center."

Meanwhile, Executive Order No. 88 has established the structure and functions and operations of The National Early Warning and Response Coordinating Mechanism Center.