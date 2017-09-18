Liberia: Chinese Technical Team Clarifies Media Report

The technical team of China Aided Project that is constructing the Ministerial Complex in Liberia has reacted to a news story in the August 28, 2017, edition of the Frontpage Africa Newspaper captioned: "Ministerial Complex Project Workers Threaten Strike Action."

The paper reported that workers at the China Aid Ministerial Complex project were threatening a strike action against the management of the project over alleged bad labor practices at the construction site.

But in a statement read by Brian Xu, Assistant Project Manager, the company termed the allegation as false and misleading which it said is intended to damage the reputation of the JIANSU Provincial Construction.

Asst. Project Manager Brian stated that the ministerial complex is a crucial project through aid from China which has created almost two hundred jobs for the local residents, with a requirement that calls for each candidate applying for a position to present a valid ID document, such as ID card, driving license or community working permit, in order to prove that their identity is real.

He pointed out that following the presentation of the identity, the candidate will then be registered in accordance with the project team's regulation; a regulation that allows for the project team to issue working ID cards to them.

Asst. Project Manager Brian furthered that in some cases, some of the workers presented their voter registration cards which were accepted as a valid document and issued them working ID cards.

He added that the project team provides safety equipment, such as safety helmets, and gloves according to the position of workers on the construction site.

The JIANSU Provincial Construction official said the project team also charges US$ 5 for workers uniform and safety helmet as deposit fees to be deducted from their salaries.

Making reference to the Labor Law of Liberia, he said casual workers are paid minimum wage of US$ 6 per day, of which US$ 2.5 are for meal, transportation and other subsidies.

He explained that daily working hours of workers on the site are 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and 14:00 pm to 18:00 pm, while workers willing to work overtime are paid US$ 1 per hour.

Brian also said the Project team has a mechanism in place that will provide immediate treatment for the workers who get injured during working period, adding that doctors at the project site will try their best to ensure workers get timely and effective treatment; before being sent to JFK hospital for further diagnosis.

JIANSU Provincial Construction is the company hired to construct Liberia's first Ministerial Complex. The complex total investment is about US$53 million and covers a total construction area of around 24,000 square meters.

When completed it will housed several government agencies and ministries including offices, meeting rooms, lecture halls, multifunctional conference halls, archive rooms, administration rooms and dining rooms which are designed for accommodation of 1300 persons in maximum.

Auxiliary facilities such as pump rooms, substation and distribution rooms and generator rooms will also be constructed; while office equipment and furniture will be provided by this project.