Liberia: Lawmakers Complain of Salaries

It has become a typical phenomenon in recent times for some members of the legislature to continuously complain in the corridors of the legislature over delay in the payment of their salaries.

According to our reporter assigned at the legislature said he has observed that since the extension of the extra sitting by both Houses of the legislature, the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives there have been serious complaints coming from lawmakers over the payment of their salaries.

Our reporter said since the resolution for extension of session was signed by both Houses, there has never been a single session held, something an insider at the legislature attributed to lawmakers' demand for salaries.

Our source confided that for three months now lawmakers have not been paid, something that is responsible not holding the extra sessions as requested by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Our source, who begged not to be named, asserted that for the past three months lawmakers are yet to receive their salaries, allowances, scratch cards and other benefits from the executive.

Over reporter indicated that during the Thursday, September 14, 2017 session which was never held, two members of the House of Representatives were in plenary at the House of Representatives openly complaining of salaries.

"No money, the people do not want to pay us for the last three months now. Just today my colleague and I were at the bank but we were informed that the cheques were ready, but there is no money in the account, how can that be; the cheques are ready but there is no money," the lawmakers complained at the bank.

Meanwhile, when contacted the director of press at the House of Representatives, Isaac Redd could not be reached as his phone was perpetually switched off up to press time.