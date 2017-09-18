Liberia: Hired or Coerced?

Until the final whistle is signaled -announcing the last results after the polls on October 10 - by the National Elections Commission (NEC) the debate about which party is numerically sturdy will never cease.

First the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) took the nation by storm when the Capital City got entirely submerged with hundreds of thousands of its partisans, followed by the Liberty Party (LP), All Liberian Party (ALP) and then the ruling Unity Party (UP). However, as a ruling party, UP shocked the nation as it locked down Monrovia, filled the ATS and nearby streets with partisans in a way unseen since 2005 and 2011, thereby creating concerns in many quarters whether it hired and coerced some of those that defied the heavy downpours on Saturday, September 16. The New Republic's Jackson Clay, Jr and Ruben Sei Waylaun were at the ATS, the epicenter of the UP 'human tsunami'.

Unfazed, determined and somehow unsuspecting partisans of the ruling Unity Party (UP) streamed into Monrovia's outlived streets Saturday in a way pundits say is beyond imagination and anticipation.

But according to the party's critics, not all those who challenged the drenched weather did so with a willing mind, suggesting they were either coerced or hired, though party stalwarts have ruled out such as having no iota of reasoning.

Following weeks of preparation, the UP lived up to its plan by officially launching the much-talked-about campaign Saturday aimed to test its strength, to prop its partisans and for Standard-bearer Joseph Boakai to deliver his campaign message, why he wants to become president and what he intends doing if elected.

The occasion was not short of astonishment as partisans, supporters and well-wishers, some of whom allegedly hired or forced, descended on the already traffic-laden city en route to the ATS, the official venue of the occasion.

With rains pouring down in huge liters, placard-carrying partisans donned in the party's official colors of green and white made their way to the ATS chanting anti-opposition as well as pro-Boakai-Nuquay slogans.

By the noon hours, the ATS was reportedly filled with partisans occupying all the different sides. From its Broad Street end to the ATS where it joins UN Drive, the entire Lynch Street littered with UP partisans, supporters and well-wishers. With traffic at a standstill, citizens walked distances to get to destinations. Tricycles and motorbikes roamed the streets, taking people to and fro destinations with huge fares cost.

Those who saw the numbers put out by CDC and the one demonstrated by the UP, are figuring out which of them pulled the largest of number of people.

Social media pages are filled with arguments and comparisons of the two crowds, CDC and UP. Supporters and sympathizers of both parties are claiming having the better hand over the other.

Hired or coerced?

While the UP may be celebrating to a large extent that it has given the opposition a cause for worry, the issue of reported 'coercion' is not going away as well.

As gathered, bulk of those who made up the UP's 'tsunami' were civil servants from various government functionaries forced to attend to attend at all cost.

Insiders from some government ministries who begged not to be named told this paper that they were threatened by their various bosses to form part of the event.

"For me, I am an employee of government; I was given two T-shirts with a cap. I gave the T-shirts away and took the cap because there is writing on it. I am not voting for Boakai," remarked an employee who did not state where which of the agencies he works with.

According to him, people were given T-shirts to wear for the launch, and stressed "for me I am not moved to vote for UP." Others who did not want to be named also explained their ordeals. "We were given two T-shirts each and a cap to attend the launch of the Unity Party, one of the shirts was for ourselves while the others were intended to invite someone at all cost. Even though some of us are not members of the party and we have no intention to vote the party for the third time," another said to this paper.

Also, this paper was tipped that people from Monrovia and surrounding communities who are not members of the UP were being paid US$10.00 each along with a t-shirt to attend the program.

"We were paid to come, we are not members of the Unity Party, but they gave us money and that is our own country money, so, we will get it, but we will not vote for them because we are tired with these people," a beneficiary told this paper.

A motorcyclist who was in a UP T-shirt told this paper he is not a member but wore it to hustle. He said, "I only wore the T-shirt to hustle because we use to go town without embarrassment from police."

It is also claimed in some quarters that authorities of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) told some of their members to show up for the program. This paper could not verify some of the claims, though as it went to press.

In the initial stage of the election season, some marketers pledged support to the UP standard-bearer, and described him as the best candidate.

This is not the first time the UP is accused of coercing people to form part of their programs. The party in 2005 allegedly threatened to sack civil servants who did not want to wear party T-shirts and get in the streets to show solidarity.

Analysts who saw the crowd of 2005 and 2017 are making no difference of what transpired then when civil servants were forced to come out or lose their jobs.

Besides, there were reports or UP cells being formed at several government ministries. During Saturday's program, array of government officials and employees from various ministries and agencies along with a fleet of government vehicles were seen.

According to our reporters, officials of government present at the program include Ministers Brownie Samukai, Julia Duncan Cassell, Henrique Tokpa and Frederick Norkeh, Mary Broh of the General Services Agency (GSA), Florence Brandy, superintendent of Montserrado County, Makita Wright of the Ministry of Commerce among others.

The jubilating UP crowd overflowed the ATS and people were at every street corners. "Charles Taylor coming, leave the papay woman, the football burst, the copy book opened, you know book, you scare of debate," were some of the slogans UP partisans sang as the roamed the city.

Boakai keeps speech for later day

However, partisans were somehow disappointed when first partisan and Standard-bearer failed to deliver the much-anticipated speech. After waiting all day under a heavy downpour of rain to hear from the standard bearer Joseph N. Boakai, partisans were left without a campaign message.

VP Boakai who arrived at the ATS at about 6:45pm under the rain to deliver his campaign message to his partisans and supporters only took to the podium at about 7:15pm to express thanks and appreciations to them for showing up. He promised to deliver the message via radio.

"You have spoken loudly that you want peace and justice. We want to thank you for showing up and we are committed to you. We will deliver our message on the radio and some of you will listen while other will not. Once again thank you for coming," VP Boakai told the crowds at the ATS.

Partisans of the UP criticized Sen. George Weah of the CDC for not delivering his campaign as early possible when partisans gathered to listen to him. Weah delivered his message late in night and was being scolded as trying to hide something.

The September 16, 2017 UP campaign launch, according to pundits, set the tune for a strong UP after President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who many see as the icon behind the current strength of the party.

UP is fighting to remain in power while it is being battled by the opposition led by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) along with the Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and others.