Liberia: Sandy's Money Finished?

Questions are heaping in many quarters as to why Rev. Kennedy Sandy has decided not to partake in the elections at the eleven hour, with few weeks left for the conduct of the elections on October 10.

Some have even hinted there are sufficient reasons to believe that the decision must have been triggered by the fact his financial resources have kaput.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has made it clear that Rev. Sandy's request to pull out of the elections as presidential candidate is not attainable at this time owing to the timing of the request.

By his desire to pull out and NEC's insistence that it is belated to do so, critics have indicated that the Liberia Transformation Party (LTP) Standard-bearer might have found himself in a conundrum.

As it stands, Rev. Sandy is now dealing with his desire to back off from the race as presidential candidate not be granted as well as keeping him in a terrain he does feel comfortable being in any longer.

The LTP Standard-bearer had written the NEC, informing it of his decision not to participate any longer in the elections for reasons the Commission is tightlipped on.

NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya revealed to journalists Wednesday that the request is belated because "withdrawal from the race at this time is not permitted in keeping with Section 4.7(a) of the Elections Law."

It is unclear whether there is a penalty for candidates who go astray - who pull out of the race - at the eleven hour such as the LTP political leader wants to.

Though stated that Sandy's request is against the timing of the law, the NEC boss was tightlipped as to what the LTP strongman stated in his communication as reason for backing off.

Questions mount

"Look at, Kennedy Sandy said he wants to back off from the race at this time; I hope the NEC fines him so that others don't follow his footsteps," remarked a middle-age Liberian Thursday on a tri-cycle en route to central Monrovia.

Without stating his name when the issue was being debated, he said he is one Liberian appalled by the plenty people contesting to become president.

"Some of these people don't have money but want to run for office to get it at the expense of the nation," he emphasized. There are insinuations in some quarters that the LTP strongman took the decision because he might have gone bankrupt.

A gentleman who claims he has been monitoring the campaign process, said he has not seen a poster or banner of Rev. Sandy and his running mate, Mrs. Victoria M. Tweh anywhere.

"I am seeing campaign or promotional materials of most of the candidates (presidential and legislative), but I have not come across any for the LTP leader," he said. "Maybe it is somewhere I have not been able to go, but I have seen none."

At a local Hatai Shop Thursday, his decision to back off became the most topical discussion, with some of the discussants insinuating the LTP Standard-bearer is not as financially strong as he was in 2011.

This paper could not verify some of the claims made though, the discussants argued Rev. Sandy is not the same the voters knew six years ago when he entered the race for the first time.

"The big brother might have run out of money; this is my candid belief because it is unthinkable that he got out of the race at this point time when election is just around the corner," remarked of the discussants." Why spoiled money to go through the rigorous registration process, meeting all the requirements that require spending only to pull out in the end?"

According to some, those who once supported Rev. Sandy are no longer in the position of providing continuous support owing to conviction that he cannot win elections in the country.

Sandy in 2011

Rev. Sandy was one of the darlings in the race in 2011 due to his spending spree. He was spoken about in political circles at the time as the opulent candidate who could spend without regret.

Liberians all of ages ran to the camp of the LTP because of Rev. Sandy generous spending. He joined the LTP in 2011 having returned from the United States to participate in the elections as presidential candidate.

LTP was founded by the late Margret Thompson, one of the few female candidates in the race for president in 2005. Madam Thompson die a year later, after the elections.

Though he was not too famous as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Winston Tubman and the rest, Rev. Sandy obtained an encouraging votes margin far ahead some of the notable candidates.

For example, the LTP standard-bearer obtained 13,612 votes representing 1.1% of the total votes of 1,288,716 cast. But until the NEC states reasons given by Rev. Sandy for his decision or otherwise, Liberians will remain pregnant with the belief that his money might have kaput.